MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MYTE opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

