Mysterium Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $771,628.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

