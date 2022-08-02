Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY22 guidance at $0.00-0.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,001. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

