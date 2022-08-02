MyNeighborAlice 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.46 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00011899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $84.13 million and approximately $86.46 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.