My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

My Size Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 2,214.76% and a negative return on equity of 159.66%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that My Size will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

