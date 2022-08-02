My DeFi Pet Tops 1-Day Volume of $692,321.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $692,321.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00616583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035021 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
