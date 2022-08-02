MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $391.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

