Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.25

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray Income Trust Price Performance
LON:MUT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 856 ($10.49). 100,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 858.94. The stock has a market cap of £998.87 million and a P/E ratio of 541.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Murray Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 738 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 959.50 ($11.76).
About Murray Income Trust
See Also
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.