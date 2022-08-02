MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 780 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

