MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

