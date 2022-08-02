MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,121 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,861,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,659. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.