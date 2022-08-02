MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,027 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

