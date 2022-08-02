MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

