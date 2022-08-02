MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

