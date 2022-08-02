MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

