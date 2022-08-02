MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 280 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

