MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 14,067 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

