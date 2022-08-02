MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $546.00 at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $514.00 to $546.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI opened at $476.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.99.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MSCI by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MSCI by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

