Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.05. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$662.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

