Morgan Stanley Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 759,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,674,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

