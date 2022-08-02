Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $457.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $452.00 to $457.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.89. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

