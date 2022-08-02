Moonriver Hits Market Capitalization of $71.52 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $14.38 or 0.00062735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00628359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034509 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,418,688 coins and its circulating supply is 4,975,229 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.