Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $550.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

