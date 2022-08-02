Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.58 million and $20,234.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00686908 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.