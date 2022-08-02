MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.62 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and $196,320.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,114.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.16 or 0.07134896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00160724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00253833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00684903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00584483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005586 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

