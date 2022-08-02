MonaCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,667.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $78,667.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.98 or 0.06899393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00142537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00250592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.00686836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00574261 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005492 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.