Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $683.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

