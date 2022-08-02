Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,570,005. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.