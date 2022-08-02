Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

IXN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,703. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

