Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 5,025 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.46. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,954. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

