Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. 102,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,391. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.