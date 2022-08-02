Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

