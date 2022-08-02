Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,237,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,070,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 419,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EWH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 475,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,994. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

