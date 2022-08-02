Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 242,830 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 633.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242,830 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

TSM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 499,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

