Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 473.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,354. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

