Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 15135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Mkango Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$59.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

