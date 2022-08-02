Mizuho Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 251.0% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,964 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

