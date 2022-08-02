Mizuho Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 251.0% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,964 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
