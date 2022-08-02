MiX Telematics’ (MIXT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.