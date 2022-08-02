Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 120122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

