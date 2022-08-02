Mirova US LLC Has $97.91 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova US LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.