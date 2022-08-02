Mirova US LLC Acquires 44,774 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Signature Bank worth $178,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $183.27 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

