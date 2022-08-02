Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 493 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 13.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 48.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

