Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

