Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.