Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $678,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.