Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $678,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.
BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
