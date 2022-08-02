Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $620,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

