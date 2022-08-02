Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.