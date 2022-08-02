Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 324 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

