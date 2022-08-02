Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,149 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

