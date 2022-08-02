Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 5,243 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE MPC opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
